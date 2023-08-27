Sip N S'mores offers Labor Day Weekend 2023 fun at Illinois' only Black-owned summer camp

Looking for things to do in Chicago Labor Day Weekend? Sip N S'mores allows you to get out of town for an adults-only camping trip.

Labor Day Chicago: Sip N S'mores offers opportunity to get out of the city

LEAF RIVER, Ill. (WLS) -- Get ready for a one-of-a-kind Labor Day Weekend experience at Sip N S'mores, an adults-only camping extravaganza that promises three days of non-stop fun, camaraderie and unforgettable memories hosted at the only Black-owned summer camp in Illinois.

Held on Labor Day Weekend, Sip N S'mores is gearing up for its third edition, promising attendees an authentic summer camp escape like no other.

Sip N S'mores is a unique camping weekend that aims to promote healthy living by offering a retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Nestled in the picturesque outdoors, attendees can unwind, connect with nature and experience a sense of freedom that is hard to find in the urban jungle.

The event boasts an array of activities to suit every taste.

From a lively pajama party and a wild lake party to serene canoeing on the waters and thrilling archery, kickball and sand volleyball for the competitive spirit, there's something for everyone.

There's also karaoke sessions with friends under the starry night sky and a chance to test your limits with crate stacking.

For music lovers, two of Chicago's top DJs, Craig Elliott and Joe Kollege, will be spinning tracks to keep the energy high.

At Sip N S'mores, attendees have the option to reserve a space in communal cabins or bring their own tents for a more rustic experience.

RVs are also welcome for those who prefer a little more comfort while still enjoying the great outdoors.

All activities are included in the ticket price.

Attendees can choose to bring their own grill to enjoy some personal BBQ delights or visit the food vendors.

Sip N S'mores is all about creating memories with friends and loved ones, organizers said.

The event encourages attendees to invite their friends and form a tight-knit community of adventure-seekers.

Dates: Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-4

Location: Camp Kupugani - Leaf River, IL

Ticket Prices: Prices start at $329