Sports

12-year-old violinist wows crowd with National Anthem performance at White Sox game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve-year-old violinist Lance Moon wowed the crowd while performing the National Anthem at Monday's Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Roseland 6th grader also plays baseball for the White Sox Charities travel team, which promotes baseball for African-American kids.



Monday, the White Sox celebrated the 100th birthday of Jackie Robinson, the legendary player who broke baseball's color barrier 72 years ago.

The White Sox went on to defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagobridgeportnational anthemchicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News