12-year-old violinist wows crowd with National Anthem performance at White Sox game

#SoxACE players have talent on and off the field. Congratulations to Lance Moon (12U) for an incredible National Anthem performance in honor of Jackie Robinson Day! #Jackie42 #AceNeverSleeps pic.twitter.com/6W5jSsSQMz — White Sox Charities (@soxcharities) April 16, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve-year-old violinist Lance Moon wowed the crowd while performing the National Anthem at Monday's Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field.The Roseland 6th grader also plays baseball for the White Sox Charities travel team, which promotes baseball for African-American kids.Monday, the White Sox celebrated the 100th birthday of Jackie Robinson, the legendary player who broke baseball's color barrier 72 years ago.The White Sox went on to defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-4.