CHICAGO BEARS

4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears

Did you know Khalil Mack loves "Mary Poppins" and plays the guitar? See more fun facts about the newest Bears.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's no secret the off season brought lots of changes to the Bears, and it started with the head coach.

But did you know that just 10 years ago, Matt Nagy was balancing a real estate job with a coaching internship in Philadelphia? Looks like he made the right call by sticking to football.

And when Khalil Mack isn't ruining a quarterback's day, the Bears pass rusher might be watching "Mary Poppins," his favorite childhood movie. Or maybe he's playing guitar - he taught himself how to play when he was in college at Buffalo.

For more fun facts about the newest Chicago Bears, watch the video in the player above.

The Bears will take on the Seattle Seahawks as Soldier Field becomes the home to Monday Night Football tonight on ABC7.

Watch pregame coverage live from Soldier Field with Mark Giangreco, Jim Rose and Dionne Miller starting at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff follows at 7:15 p.m. Tom Waddle will be back with post-game coverage on Eyewitness News after the game.
