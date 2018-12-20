SPORTS

7 on Your Sideline: DePaul College Prep to take on Leo Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

A good high school basketball game is expected Friday when DePaul College Prep will take on Leo at home.

Larry Snyder
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A good high school basketball game is expected Friday when DePaul College Prep will take on Leo at home.

DePaul is ranked 11th by the Sun-Times and Leo is ranked fourth.

DePaul Prep is led by their senior guard Perry Cowan and coached by former Gordon Tech and DePaul star, Tom Kleinschmidt.

The Rams are coming of their first loss of the season and they don't want to make it two in a row.

"Looking to complete, high energy. Catholic League games are big games, especially with Leo having such a great year," said Kleinschmidt. "Cross-town rival, South Side. Good team, got everyone coming back from last year same as us. High energy, rival game."

"We're looking to win," said Cowan. "Best two teams in league right now. Looking to compete and get the win. Looking to win conference this year. Last year we came in second similar to previous years."

"Always important. Catholic league is tough, best in state if not Midwest or country," Kleinschmidt said. "Looking to compete at high level just like them. Respect is mutual. Should be enjoyable game for fans. We don't want to lose back to back games at home."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolbasketballsportsChicagoIrving Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.
Bulls' Bobby Portis has sprained ankle, out 2-4 weeks
Raymond Felton, Dennis Schroder suspended 1 game for coming off bench
Nets hang on to beat Bulls 96-93, extend winning streak to 7
More Sports
Top Stories
Wake held for fallen CPD Officer
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Bond set for man charged after deaths of 2 CPD officers
Neighbors line street with pride flags to support family after flag stolen
National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.
CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson surprises domestic violence survivor, 6 kids with gifts
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Show More
Trump defends move to risk government shutdown
Cookie bakers bitter about broken Hershey's Kisses
Northern Illinois Food Bank continues to serve after 35 years
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
More News