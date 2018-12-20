7 on Your Sideline: DePaul College Prep to take on Leo Friday

A good high school basketball game is expected Friday when DePaul College Prep will take on Leo at home.DePaul is ranked 11th by the Sun-Times and Leo is ranked fourth.DePaul Prep is led by their senior guard Perry Cowan and coached by former Gordon Tech and DePaul star, Tom Kleinschmidt.The Rams are coming of their first loss of the season and they don't want to make it two in a row."Looking to complete, high energy. Catholic League games are big games, especially with Leo having such a great year," said Kleinschmidt. "Cross-town rival, South Side. Good team, got everyone coming back from last year same as us. High energy, rival game.""We're looking to win," said Cowan. "Best two teams in league right now. Looking to compete and get the win. Looking to win conference this year. Last year we came in second similar to previous years.""Always important. Catholic league is tough, best in state if not Midwest or country," Kleinschmidt said. "Looking to compete at high level just like them. Respect is mutual. Should be enjoyable game for fans. We don't want to lose back to back games at home."