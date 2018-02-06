SPORTS

ABC7 to televise 25 Cubs games in 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC 7 Chicago is announcing today its 2018 Chicago Cubs broadcast schedule - see below. Once again, ABC 7 will air 25 games in primetime, daytime and weekends during the 2018 season.

"We are thrilled once again to bring Chicago Cubs baseball to the best fans and viewers in the country. We have no doubt the Cubs are poised to be serious World Series contenders this year and are looking forward to capturing the magic and excitement of the team during our 25 game broadcast schedule."

There will be two games featuring the cross-town rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 12 (1:20 PM) and Sunday, September 23 (1:10 PM).

Len Kasper returns for his 14th season in the Cubs' television booth and will be joined by Jim Deshaies for their sixth season together broadcasting Cubs baseball.


ABC7 will broadcast 25 games this season:

# -DATE - DAY - OPPONENT - START TIME


1. 4/7 SAT @ Brewers 3:05 PM
2. 4/9 MON VS. Pirates 1:20 PM (Home Opener) (Postponed due to weather...moved to Tuesday 4-10 at the same time)
3. 4/18 WED VS. Cardinals 1:20 PM (Postponed due to weather...moved to Thursday 4-19 at the same time)
4. 4/28 SAT VS. Brewers 1:20 PM
5. 5/5 SAT @ Cardinals 1:15 PM

6. 5/12 SAT VS. White Sox 1:20 PM
7. 5/20 SUN @ Cincinnati 12:10 PM
8. 5/25 FRI VS. Giants 1:10 PM
9. 5/28 MON @ Pirates 12:35 PM
10. 6/3 SUN @ NY Mets 12:10 PM
11. 6/9 SAT VS. Pirates 1:20P PM
12. 6/15 FRI @ Cardinals 7:15 PM
13. 6/19 TUES VS. LA Dodgers 7:05 PM
14. 6/23 SAT @ Cincinnati 3:10 PM
15. 6/30 SAT VS. Twins 1:20 PM
16. 7/10 TUES @ Giants 9:15 PM
17. 7/14 SAT @Padres 9:10 PM

18. 7/22 SUN VS. Cardinals 1:20 PM
19. 8/11 SAT VS. Nationals 3:05 PM
20. 8/19 SUN @ Pirates 12:35 PM
21. 8/25 SAT VS. Cincinnati 1:20 PM
22. 9/12 WED VS. BREWERS 7:05 PM
23. 9/16 SUN VS. Cincinnati 1:20 PM
24. 9/23 SUN @White Sox 1:10 PM
25. 9/28 FRI VS. Cardinals 1:20 PM


All times listed are Central Time and are subject to change

See the full 2018 Cubs schedule here.
