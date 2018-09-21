CHICAGO (WLS) --Addison Russell was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball, after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, wrote a blog post accusing the Chicago Cubs shortstop of physically abusing her.
The post was published Wednesday night.
"The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn't wrap my head around what just happened...Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?" the post said.
Lester Munson, legal sports journalist believes her story is well thought out, detailed and believable.
"I must say that her statement is among the more compelling and persuasive statements I have seen as I have reported on these events over the last 25 year," Munson said.
In the blog, Reidy-Russell goes on to accuse Russell of several affairs, intimidating her with personal force, destroying her things and threatening to send her and their son home to her parents.
She writes about seeing Russell about a month after leaving. It was a visit so he could see his son. She said the visit was a nightmare.
"I swore to myself it would be the last time he'd lay his hands on me & it would be that last time I'd let my son be a witness to it," she wrote.
Allegations against Addison Russell first surfaced last year after his then-wife posted on social media and accused him of cheating on her. Someone identified as a friend to Melisa commented on the post and accused him of physically abusing her.
MLB launched an investigation after the social media comment. In response to the allegation, Addison Russell said in a statement last year, "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."
The Cubs sent Russell home to deal with his family situation, the MLB never suspended him.
"I would think at a minimum he's going to be suspended," Munson said. "I don't think professional sports can withstand this kind of allegation without taking action. There was a time in the sports industry when this kind of thing would be tossed aside. Those days are gone. Something's going to have to give here."
Russell was not in the Cubs starting lineup for their game against the Chicago White Sox Friday and is not at the ballpark.
Melisa had not commented publicly on the abuse allegations until Wednesday. They divorced last year.
The MLB issued this statement Friday:
"Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner's Office's Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information.
"With the new details revealed in today's blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible."
The Cubs issued this statement Friday:
"We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League's decision to place Addison Russell on administrative leave given new details revealed today. We will continue to cooperate with the League's investigation so the appropriate action can be taken."