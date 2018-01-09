SPORTS

Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after winning National Championship

Alabama NCAA college football player Bradley Bozeman speaks during the Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

After winning the National Championship Monday night, Alabama lineman Bradley Bozeman had something else on his mind.

Bozeman proposed to his girlfriend on the field and she said yes!


Alabama's 26-23 thriller over Georgia was the first national championship game to go to overtime since 2003.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a second-half comeback with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in Monday night's win to give the Tide a fifth national championship in nine years.
Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
