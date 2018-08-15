SPORTS
Avisail Garcia to have arthroscopic knee surgery in offseason

Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia expects to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery after this season.

Garcia, who has missed 60 games with knee and hamstring injuries this season, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he plans to "work through" his health issues for the remainder of the year before the offseason surgery.

"I have to get something done in the offseason," Garcia told the Sun-Times. "I know I have to get it cleaned up -- nothing major. We think the knee has caused the hamstring [issues]. It's been a crazy year, but hopefully next year will be better."

Garcia, 27, entered Wednesday batting .244 with 13 home runs and 27 RBIs this year. He is coming off a career 2017 season when he batted .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs, finishing second in the AL in batting average and making the All-Star team for the first time.
