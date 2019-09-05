Sports

Baby superfans dressed for Chicago Bears 100th season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Football season is officially here and some new baby Bears superfans are born just in time for kickoff.

Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, new exhibit on stadium history from Chicago Park District

The kickoff of the Chicago Bears season will mark the 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, a stadium that was first planned for construction 100 years ago.



The Chicago Bears have added some new fans as newborns at Advocate Health Care hospitals across Illinois get dressed with special onesies for the occasion.

Each baby born ahead of kickoff Thursday will be fitted with their first officials fan gear to celebrate the team's 100th season.

The Bears face the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field. The NFL is also hosting a week of events at Grant Park to let fan unleash their inner football player.

The Bears-Packers rivalry also means diehard fans are put to the test. But the Bears may have one-upped Green Bay with their newest superfan.



Tuesday, the Bears cemented the legacy of two greats outside of Soldier Field.

