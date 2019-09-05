Baby superfans dressed for Chicago Bears 100th season

Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, new exhibit on stadium history from Chicago Park District
The Chicago Bears have added some new fans as newborns at Advocate Health Care hospitals across Illinois get dressed with special onesies for the occasion.
Each baby born ahead of kickoff Thursday will be fitted with their first officials fan gear to celebrate the team's 100th season.
The Bears face the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field. The NFL is also hosting a week of events at Grant Park to let fan unleash their inner football player.
