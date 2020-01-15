Sports

2020 Hall of Fame: Chicago Bears players Jimbo Covert, Ed Sprinkle, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Bears Jim Covert and Ed Sprinkle were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Covert played left tackle for the Bears from 1983 until 1990 and was part of the team's win in Super Bowl XX. Covert was a two-time first-team All Pro.

RELATED: Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame centennial class

Covert is the fifth member of the 1985 Bears elected to Canton, joining Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Dan Hampton and Mike Singletary.

Sprinkle played his entire 12-year career with the Bears from 1944-55 and was part of the team's league championship team in 1946.

The defensive end was named to four Pro Bowls and the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1940s. George Halas labelled Sprinkle, "the greatest pass rusher I've ever seen."

Sprinkle was part of 10 senior candidates elected in the Hall of Fame's 2020 class. Sprinkle died in 2014 at the age of 90.

The Chicago Bears now have 30 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, more than any other team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bears
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya to return to area Wednesday
Man charged in Brighton Park hit-and-run that severely injured man
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Brookfield Zoo's female African lion Isis dies 2 weeks after mate
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Show More
School buses damaged after Gresham building fire spreads to lot next door
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
Winter Weather Advisory issued for freezing drizzle
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, freezing drizzle Wednesday
Dixmoor mayor overpaid by nearly $64K, trustees say
More TOP STORIES News