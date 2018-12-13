The Chicago Bears don't play the Green Bay Packers until Sunday, but the team already scored a win against Packers nation in federal court on Thursday.The Packers fan took the team to court over what he said was an unconstitutional dress code enforcement.A judge ruled Thursday in favor of the Bears.Russell Beckman, a Green Bay native, is a high school teacher during the week. On the weekend, he transforms into a Packers super-fan. He's such a super-fan, in fact, that he purchased a Bears personal seat license just so he could go to the big Bears-Packers rivalry game once a year.Beckman's personal seat license allows him access to the field before games. He's previously been on the field decked out in his green and gold Packers gear.Beckman says the Bears told him he would not be allowed on the field ahead of this weekend's scrum if he was wearing Packers gear.So Beckman filed suit against the Bears' owners in federal court.This is America, last time I checked," Beckman said Wednesday. "George McCaskey doesn't need to protect Bears fans from the likes of me."Beckman and his attorney, Michael Lieber, say this case is about First Amendment rights."We're not only fighting for Mr. Beckman's rights, we're fighting for the rights of all fans who come to Soldier Field," Lieber said.The First Amendment protects citizens from being censored or oppressed by the government, not private businesses or citizens. Bears attorneys declined to comment as they left the courthouse, but said while court was in session that the Chicago Bears organization is a private business allowed to dictate a dress code.Beckman's attorney argued that Soldier Field is owned by the Chicago Park District and paid for by taxpayers.Beckman said this wardrobe tiff takes away from the sport."I love the rivalry, but the Bears are diminishing this rivalry. It's just stupid," he said.