Ben Zobrist, Julianna Zobrist file for divorce; Cubs player cites 'inappropriate marital conduct'

CHICAGO -- Marital issues appear to be the reason why Cubs' veteran Ben Zobrist has taken a leave of absence from the team.According to court documents, Zobrist filed for legal separation in Tennessee this week, stating that his wife Juliana has been guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct."Julianna Zobrist also filed for divorce on Monday, according to Cook County Circuit Court records.The Cubs placed Ben Zobrist on leave for undisclosed personal reasons on May 8, prompting the team to recall Addison Russell from Triple-A Iowa a little earlier than they planned.Ben Zobrist, who turns 38 on May 26, is batting .241 this season. He is in the final season of a four-year contract with the Cubs.His wife, the former Julianna Gilmore, is a Christian pop singer who has released several recordings. She has retained Chicago law firm Berger Schatz. The company represented billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin in his split with wife Anne Dias Griffin in 2014.Russell was left in the minors for extended preparation time after completing a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.