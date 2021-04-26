Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw announces retirement

“Thank you for giving a Mutt a home.”



A message from Andrew Shaw (@shawz15er). #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/XAN3L6jv27 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 26, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw has announced his retirement after doctors have recommended he stop playing due to suffering several concussions."I am extremely proud of what I accomplished in my career, and I want to make it clear; I would not change anything about it. I won two Stanley Cups, made lifelong friends - and some enemies, too - and will cherish those memories for the rest of my life," Shaw said in a team release.Shaw, 29, played his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015.He was then traded to the Montreal Canadiens before being reacquired by the Blackhawks for the 2019-2020 season.In his 544 game career, Shaw scored 116 goals and 131 assists.Full statement by Shaw: