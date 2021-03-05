Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces retirement after 15-year career, including 3 Stanley Cups

Seabrook played his entire 15-year career with the Blackhawks and was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Your leadership & determination to win meant everything to your teammates, the city of Chicago & hockey fans everywhere. We were proud to watch you hoist 3 Stanley Cups & reach all of your NHL milestones in a #Blackhawks sweater.— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 5, 2021
Seabrook was drafted by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2003 NHL draft and went on to play 1,114 games with the team, scoring 103 goals and 361 assists.A hip injury limited Seabrook to 32 games last season and he did not appear in any games this season.
Brent Seabrook statement:
"I am so proud to have played my entire 15-year National Hockey League career in Chicago with the Blackhawks. It was an honor to play the game that I love, with teammates I love, in front of fans I love, in a city that my family and I have grown to love. After several surgeries, countless hours of rehab and training to get back on the ice at the level of my expectations, it will not be possible for me to continue playing hockey. This is what is best for me and my family. The love and support of my wife, Dayna, and my kids, Carter, Kenzie and Dylan has meant everything to me. My parents, Gary and Suzanne, and my brother Keith, have been behind me every step of the way and are my foundation.
I want to thank the Blackhawks organization - including the Wirtz Family, Rocky and Danny Wirtz, Stan Bowman and Jeremy Colliton - who have been very supportive throughout this process. I'm thankful for all that the Blackhawks have done for me and my career. This organization drafted me as an 18-year-old kid out of western Canada and this team became my family away from home. In addition, I'm thankful for the Blackhawks medical and training staff for always putting me in the best position to succeed on the ice. Over the past 15 years, I've played with and for some incredible teammates and coaches. I thank each and every one of you. It was an honor to wear the Blackhawks sweater and go to battle with you night in and night out. I loved being your teammate.
Lastly, to the great fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, thank you. I sacrificed everything for this team in our quest to lift three Stanley Cups and gave it everything I had for you. I couldn't have asked for a better fan base to play for. You, more than anyone, kept me honest and always pushed me to be better - while also cheering me as your All-Star and Champion. Lifting the Stanley Cup in 2015 in front of all the fans at the United Center will be a memory I'll never forget. You have truly made Chicago a second home. My family and I will be forever grateful for your love and support and I look forward to always having a special connection with you the fans. I will always be a Blackhawk."