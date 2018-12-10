Blackhawks' Manning steps up for Chicago-area firefighters through his foundation

CHICAGO (WLS) --One of the newest members of the Chicago Blackhawks is stepping up for firefighters and their families throughout the Chicago area.
Defenseman Brandon Manning has established the Mandog Project through his foundation. The mission statement of the foundation is "to honor and support firefighters who keep our community safe with uplifting experiences through hockey."
Part of that is raising funds through a charity clothing line to help families of firefighters in need or those injured on the job.
"The Blackhawks have been kind enough to help me out with that and raise some money that way," said Manning, whose father was a firefighter in Prince George, British Columbia, for 25 years. "We're hoping we can bring some people together through hockey and the Mandog Foundation and try and build that."
T-shirts and caps are $16 each while knit hats are $12 with all proceeds benefiting the Chicago-area firefighting community. Items are available for sale at the Blackhawks Store, 333 N. Michigan Ave., and the Madhouse Team Store at United Center.
Manning is in his first season with the 'Hawks after spending his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.