SPORTS

Blackhawks' Manning steps up for Chicago-area firefighters through his foundation

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brandon Manning shoots in the first period of game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
One of the newest members of the Chicago Blackhawks is stepping up for firefighters and their families throughout the Chicago area.

Defenseman Brandon Manning has established the Mandog Project through his foundation. The mission statement of the foundation is "to honor and support firefighters who keep our community safe with uplifting experiences through hockey."

Part of that is raising funds through a charity clothing line to help families of firefighters in need or those injured on the job.

"The Blackhawks have been kind enough to help me out with that and raise some money that way," said Manning, whose father was a firefighter in Prince George, British Columbia, for 25 years. "We're hoping we can bring some people together through hockey and the Mandog Foundation and try and build that."

T-shirts and caps are $16 each while knit hats are $12 with all proceeds benefiting the Chicago-area firefighting community. Items are available for sale at the Blackhawks Store, 333 N. Michigan Ave., and the Madhouse Team Store at United Center.

Manning is in his first season with the 'Hawks after spending his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BlackhawksfirefighterscharityclothingfundraiserChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate
Pullman Community Center now open: Massive sports facility a 'game changer'
More sports
SPORTS
Bulls clear air in team meeting as Jim Boylen defends coaching tactics
Cubs GM Jed Hoyer says finding another David Ross is key
Fox sparks 2nd-half rally, Kings beat Bulls 108-89
Harold Baines wasn't 'sitting around thinking about' Hall of Fame nod
More Sports
Top Stories
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
Police use Taser on Lakeview home invader
Teens allegedly attacked at mall over parking spot
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Amtrak train on way to Chicago strikes vehicle in West Virginia
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
Show More
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
Man recovering from being shot while campaigning for 15th Ward political candidate
Heightened security planned for upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Metra Electric trains delayed due to downed wires
More News