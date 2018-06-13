SPORTS

Brian Piccolo-worn Bears jersey up for auction

See highlights of an upcoming sports memorabilia auction that includes a rare Chicago Bears jersey worn by Brian Piccolo. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An upcoming auction of sports memorabilia features a rare Chicago Bears jersey worn by Brian Piccolo, whose tragic death in 1970 inspired the movie "Brian's Song."

Other highlights of the auction include a 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers world championship ring, a candid photo from the 1960 Olympics of a young Muhammad Ali, a letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. about Jackie Robinson's contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and a Babe Ruth signed baseball.

The auction will begin on June 14 and end on June 21. For more details, visit rrauction.com.
