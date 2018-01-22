SPORTS

Bud Light to Eagles: Philly Philly!

PHILADELPHIA --
Bud Light has changed its catchphrase of 'Dilly Dilly' to 'Philly Philly' - just this once.

Bud Light's ads featuring a medieval king, queen and their subjects raising their beers in an enthusiastic toast have been all over television for the past six months.

"@Eagles of Philadelphia, thou hast fought long and hard to get here. Heed thy King's words and thou shalt emerge victorious," Bud Light tweeted Sunday.

In a video posted on social media, the Bud Light king spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm surprised to see you guys here. I thought it was all over," the king said, referencing the underdog postseason of the Eagles.

"So for you, I'll say it only once. Philly Philly!" the king toasted.


Last week, Merriam Webster chimed in on the 'Dilly Dilly' phenomenon and confirmed it is indeed a word.

"A dilly is delightful, and that's not a coincidence. The noun comes from an obsolete adjective dilly that means 'delightful,' and that likely came about by some nipping and tucking of the word delightful itself," Merriam-Webster said on its website.

Speaking of Bud Light, before the season began, the brewer promised tackle Lane Johnson that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, they will throw a party for Philadelphia.
EMBED More News Videos

Lane Johnson promises beer when Eagles win Super Bowl.



Philly Philly!
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesMinnesota Vikingsnfc championship gamenfl playoffsconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
Chance for Sports collects equipment for kids worldwide
Yankees try for sweep of White Sox
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
Andujar hit, Gray relief lift Yankees over White Sox in 13
More Sports
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News