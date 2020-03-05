Sports

Buffalo Wild Wings offering NCAA Tournament fans chance to live inside Lincoln Park restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Buffalo Wild Wings is offering March Madness fans the chance to live inside its Lincoln Park restaurant during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The "BnB-Dubs" promotion will give four people the chance to spend the night in a pop-up bed and breakfast at the 1832 N. Clybourn location.

Winners get to watch all the college basketball action either in the residence or the restaurant from March 19-20.

The residence features TVs, hardwood floors, multi-room multimedia rooms, in-room dining and more. Winners will get a bathrobe and slippers.

Fans can enter the contest by posting a video on Instagram or Twitter with #bnbdubscontest and tag a friend to join through next Thursday.

For more information, visit bnbdubs.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolincoln parkmarch madnessncaafoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
R. Kelly due in Chicago court, expected to enter plea to updated indictment
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
McHenry woman laid to rest for final time next to mother
VIDEO: Tenants rescued from burning apartment building in NW suburbs
3 injured when SUV crashes into shop, restaurant in Munster
Show More
SUV ends up on edge of Lake Michigan after driver loses control in Streeterville
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with brief showers Thursday
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Interactive Marvel Comics exhibit coming to MSI; tickets now available
Cook County judge gets punishment extended for locking up child
More TOP STORIES News