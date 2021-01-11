Sports

Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game postponed

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed, the Bulls announced Monday.

The team said the game will be rescheduled for a later date.



The postponement comes one day after the Celtics-Heat game wascalled off because of contact-tracing issues within the Heat. That would have been a matchup in which the Celtics would have had only eight available players - after seven were ruled out in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols for playing amid the ongoing pandemic

The NBA has also called off a game Monday in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
