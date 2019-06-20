Sports

NBA Draft 2019: Chicago Bulls picking 7th overall; Duke's Zion Williamson expected to be top pick

The NBA takes place Thursday night in Brooklyn and the Chicago Bulls will be picking 7th overall.

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to take Duke phenom Zion Williamson first overall. Williamson has been called the future of basketball and experts say his athleticism is unlike anything the NBA has seen in years.

Potential Bulls picks include North Carolina point guard Coby White, Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter, Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Duke forward Cam Reddish.

Barring a trade, this is the third year in a row the Bulls will be picking 7th overall. In 2018, the Bulls selected center Wendell Carter out of Duke and in 2017, the Bulls traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up to 7th and take forward Lauri Markkanen out of Arizona.

The NBA Draft gets underway at 6 p.m. Central Time in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and is broadcast on ESPN.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkchicago bullsnbau.s. & worldnba draft
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect turns himself in for fatal Walgreens shooting in Belmont Cragin
2 killed in fiery semi crash on I-94 in Racine Co.; NB lanes reopen
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
PA police investigating feces-littered home for child, animal abuse
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Thursday with rain early
Show More
Chicago Park District trying to break record for world's largest swim lesson Thursday
Officials say Iran claims to have shot down U.S.military drone
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty after controversial social media posts
Woman, 59, missing from Austin
"I felt like I was going to die": Atlanta woman talks getting sick in DR
More TOP STORIES News