NBA Draft 2019: Chicago Bulls picking 7th overall; Duke's Zion Williamson expected to be top pick

The NBA takes place Thursday night in Brooklyn and the Chicago Bulls will be picking 7th overall.The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to take Duke phenom Zion Williamson first overall. Williamson has been called the future of basketball and experts say his athleticism is unlike anything the NBA has seen in years.Potential Bulls picks include North Carolina point guard Coby White, Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter, Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Duke forward Cam Reddish.Barring a trade, this is the third year in a row the Bulls will be picking 7th overall. In 2018, the Bulls selected center Wendell Carter out of Duke and in 2017, the Bulls traded with the Minnesota Timberwolves to move up to 7th and take forward Lauri Markkanen out of Arizona.The NBA Draft gets underway at 6 p.m. Central Time in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and is broadcast on ESPN.