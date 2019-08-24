Sports

Chicago athlete Joseph Awinongya, Jr. wins gold at the Junior Olympics National Championship

CHICAGO (WLS) -- He's a rising star in the boxing ring!

Junior boxing champion, Joseph "Jojo" Awinongya, Jr., is no. 1 in the nation and a five-time National Champion. He recently won gold at the Junior Olympics National Championship held June 23 - 29, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jojo is a 2x National Silver Gloves Champion winning tournaments in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, he won the U.S.A. Nationals and the National Junior Olympic Tournament.

Jojo joined ABC7 to show off his moves in the boxing ring.

You can follow Jojo on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/joseph.awinongya

https://www.instagram.com/josephawinongyajr/?hl=en
