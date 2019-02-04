CHICAGO (WLS) --A few Chicago Bears and Chicago Police Commander William Bradley were featured in a Super Bowl 2019 commercial about the NFL's "Inspire Change" social justice platform.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho and Chicago Police 6th District Commander William Bradley, among others, made an appearance in the ad. They talked about how they came together to help build a stronger relationship between the players, the police and the community.
"If they get to know me, then they have an example of a person who was in this community," Bradley said in the commercial.
A post on the CPD's Facebook page congratulated Bradley on his part in the ad:
"Congrats and thank you to 6th District Commander William Bradley, Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho and all Chicago community partners representing our great city in the NFL's #InspireChange commercial during tonight's game," the post said.
The NFL's "Inspire Change" campaign highlights efforts made by players, owners and the league to help make a positive change on their communities in terms of education and economic advancement, police and community relations and criminal justice reform, "for a more equal and just tomorrow."
To find out more, visit operations.nfl.com/football-ops/economic-social-impact/inspire-change.