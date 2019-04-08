Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh Pirates in home opener

The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10 - 0, in their home opener at Wrigley Field.
WATCH: First Timers take on Cubs Home Opener
Pitcher Jon Lester started for the Cubs and Jameson Taillon was on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Cubs anthem singer Wayne Messmer's sung the national anthem for the 35th year in a row at this year's home opener.
"I'm trying to remember a better day and I can't," Messmer said.
Cubs fans welcomed the cubbies back with open arms. This is the first home game of the season, the first game since the latest Wrigley Field Renovation and the first home opener for thousands of Cubs fans.
Fans were bustling with excitement around Wrigley Field for the start of a new season.
"Just to be back at the ballpark, the food, the smells, the sights the sounds, it's just a beautiful, beautiful thing," said Cubs fan Patrick Hozjan.
"It's very nostalgic and it makes you feel great about all the times when we were kids doing it, and now that they've won which is actually more special," said comedian Horatio Sanz.
One father and daughter duo, Todd and Lindsey Gordon came all the way from Atlanta to see the Cubs take on the Pirates. They said for true Cubby fans, distance doesn't mean a thing.
There are plenty of new food options for fans at Wrigley Field this year. Chef David Burns joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about some of the new menu items, including disco fries, pork tenders, southwest dogs and beer can chicken.
Wrigley Field will also have new concessions, new restroom fixtures, new elevators, new upper level patios, new suites and three new premier clubs: The W Club, Makers Mark's Barrel Room, Catalina Club.
The Cubs are off to a dismal start, but fans said they are optimistic that the team will recover from a rough start on the road.
"You know it's so early. It's easy to jump on that bandwagon and blame somebody but you know we're diehards and so you know, we'll get it," said Cubs fan Amy Johnson.
This year, tickets for Cubs home games will all be mobile and only be available through the MLB Ballpark app.
"It's quick and easy convenient and they can use that to enter the ballpark," said Colin Faulkner, Cubs Senior VP Sales and Marketing.
The Cubs will have more than 35 promotional items for fans this season, including a Cubs hoodie and bobbleheads. Other times include:
April 13 - Cubs & Star Wars blanket, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 14 - Replica Wrigley Field Statue, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 20 - Cubs Knit "Beamie", up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
April 24 - Grateful Dead Tie Dye Vinyl ** only available through the Special Ticket Offer
May 5 - Cubs Hooded Pullover, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans
May 10 - Cole Hamels "Hang Loose" bobblehead, up to the first 10,000 early arriving fans.
Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to all home Cubs games. For more information on transportation options for Wrigley Field and parking, visit www.mlb.com/cubs/ballpark/transportation.
Alice Dunkovich, 88, from LaGrange said she's hoping to see the Cubs win at least one more World Series Chamionship.
"I've been waiting a long time for the Cubs, finally they won the pennant and so I'm hoping I can see another one before I leave," Dunkovich said.
But whether this is your first or your 30th Cubs home opener, it doesn't really matter. Because by the end of the day, you'll all be chanting, "Go Cubs, Go!"