Cubs, Brewers to play tiebreaker game for NL Central Division title

Both the Cubs and Brewers won their respective games on Sunday, forcing a tiebreaker game to determine who will win the NL Central Division championship title.By virtue of their head-to-head record, the Cubs would host the game at Wrigley Field at noon Monday.Tickets for the extra tiebreaker game will go on sale Saturday evening.The winner would capture the NL Central Division title.The loser would have to play in a single-game wild card playoff game on Tuesday.On Sunday, the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-5, while the Milwaukee Brewers bested the Detroit Tigers, 11-0.The NL Central winner moves on to a Division Series against the winner of Tuesday's wild card game - between the second-place teams in the West and Central.