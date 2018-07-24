SPORTS
espn

Cubs' Kris Bryant sits after aggravating shoulder on swing Monday night

Jesse Rogers
CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was out of the lineup Tuesday due to continued soreness in his left shoulder.

Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant also will sit Wednesday but doesn't believe a second stint on the disabled list is needed just yet.

"Rest is the best thing for him right now, but we're not necessarily ready to do that," Maddon said Tuesday before the Cubs played the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bryant, 26, originally hurt his shoulder on a slide and did not playbetween June 22 and July 11 because of it.

He has started nine games since coming off the DL but now needs more rest after aggravating it on a swing Monday night.

"He's sore," Maddon said. "I have to be proactive with that. I want to make sure that we're not pushing him too hard right now."

The Cubs received a better news on right-hander Yu Darvish (elbow), who threw 16 pitches in the bullpen on Tuesday with team brass looking on.

"Went well," Maddon said. "No real horrible discomfort, so that was a positive.

Maddon indicated the team would re-evaluate the next step for Darvish on Wednesday, with the presumption that he will throw a more extended bullpen session in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Maddon had no update on closer Brandon Morrow, who is on the disabled list with a right biceps injury.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbyu darvishjoe maddonkris bryantbrandon morrowchicago cubs
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Bears wideout Kevin White on new regime: Wanted to 'change things up'
Relaxed Allie Quigley looking to repeat as 3-point champion
Kyle Schwarber surprises fans with Down syndrome in Park Ridge
Olney's biggest deadline questions: Will the Cubs land Britton?
More Sports
Top Stories
Body recovered from Lake Michigan believed to be missing Merrillville woman
Missing Special Olympics chaperone found safe
Drake cancels Chicago concert with Migos at United Center
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Crashed ambulance mystery: 2nd EMT was actually a handyman
Police release bodycam video of shooting at U of I that injured student
Val Camilletti, owner of Val's halla in Oak Park, dies at 78
Chicago Loop stabbing caught on video
Show More
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Trader Joe's manager killed by police gunfire during standoff in Los Angeles
Mega Millions jackpot at $522M for drawing tonight
Bear family splashes around in backyard pond
What you need to know before celebrating National Tequila Day
More News