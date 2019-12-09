Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber gets married to Paige Hartman

Schwarber's agent, Jason Romano, tweeted pictures from the wedding and said, "Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love"
The couple announced their engagement last year before Christmas.
Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE— Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018
According to an Instagram post by Hartman, she and Schwarber went to senior prom together in Middletown, Ohio.