Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber gets married to Paige Hartman

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates alongside teammate Jon Jay after hitting a three-run home run in St. Louis.

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates alongside teammate Jon Jay after hitting a three-run home run in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Schwarber's agent, Jason Romano, tweeted pictures from the wedding and said, "Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love"



The couple announced their engagement last year before Christmas.





According to an Instagram post by Hartman, she and Schwarber went to senior prom together in Middletown, Ohio.

