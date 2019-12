Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber gets married to Paige Hartman

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love. đŸ¥‚ pic.twitter.com/Rtbqz6aBx4 — Jason Romano (@jason_romano7) December 8, 2019

Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018

Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman officially tied the knot over the weekend.Schwarber's agent, Jason Romano, tweeted pictures from the wedding and said, "Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love"The couple announced their engagement l ast year before Christmas.According to an Instagram post by Hartman, she and Schwarber went to senior prom together in Middletown, Ohio.