7-foot Mike Ditka bobblehead on display in Millennium Park Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the return of a Bears legend...sort of.Starting Friday, a 7-foot tall Mike Ditka Bobblehead is on display at Millennium Park through the Labor Day weekend.It will be near the Washington Street entrance. On Monday, the bobblehead will be moved to Soldier Field ahead of the Bears season opener against the Green Bay Packers.The Ditka bobblehead is one of 13 that will appear around the city throughout the centennial season. The bobbleheads are made out of high-density foam and weigh between 150-200 pounds.