Douglas Park event celebrates soccer, new Nike collection

Nike transformed Douglas Park to celebrate their new Nike X Off-White collection designed by Illinois-native and fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.The Nike X Off-White collection launches on June 14.Saturday's "Home Field" event will include a tournament, a penalty kick competition, open field play and music by Vic Lloyd & Kid Clay. Heter Myers from Nike joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.S. Farrar Dr., Chicago IL 60623Saturday, June 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.Links: https://news.nike.com/news/kim-jones-virgil-abloh-football-collections