Emilia Clarke attends first-ever basketball game at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Mother of Dragons must have heard that the Iron Throne is in Houston because she was spotted at the Toyota Center on Friday.The Astros had the throne for fans to pose with on Tuesday, but the Rockets hosted the real queen."Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke told fans at a panel on Saturday that the Western Conference Semifinal was her first-ever basketball game.Even Clutch had to bend the knee to the Breaker of Chains. He dropped a cup of coffee before he knelt. This was a reference to a coffee cup being spotted in the last episode.