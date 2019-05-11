Sports

Emilia Clarke attends first-ever basketball game at Toyota Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Emilia Clarke attends first-ever basketball game at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Mother of Dragons must have heard that the Iron Throne is in Houston because she was spotted at the Toyota Center on Friday.

The Astros had the throne for fans to pose with on Tuesday, but the Rockets hosted the real queen.

"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke told fans at a panel on Saturday that the Western Conference Semifinal was her first-ever basketball game.

Even Clutch had to bend the knee to the Breaker of Chains. He dropped a cup of coffee before he knelt. This was a reference to a coffee cup being spotted in the last episode.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketstelevisiontoyota centerhbo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
Study: Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Family stumbles upon 9-foot alligator in Arkansas rice field
Berwyn police warn of possible flash mob at North Riverside Park Mall Saturday
Show More
Boy, 5, credited with saving his mom's life
Soldier meets baby for first time at airport
'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' shares the experiences of victims and survivors
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show leaves network TV
San Francisco shop brews $75 cups of coffee
More TOP STORIES News