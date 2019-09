Friday Flyover: Lockport Township High School

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Lockport Township High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!-First graduating class was in 1909-Enrollment of nearly 3,900 students-Serves the communities of Lockport, Homer Glen, Crest Hill-65 square miles-Two campuses: Central-Freshman Center, East-Sophomores, Juniors, Seniors-U.S. News and World Report: Best Schools-2019-2020 Best Schools-Niche-20 team IHSA state championships-Member of the Southwest Suburban Conference-LTHS Band was featured in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off (parade scene)-The nickname "Porters" is in reference to residents who referred to themselves as "Lockporters" and a local newspaper started referring to Lockport as the Porters, also in reference to those who worked on the docks of the I & M CanalPHOTOS: Lockport Township High School-Ron Coomer: former MLB baseball player, Cubs radio broadcaster-Tony Pashos: former NFL offensive lineman-Alando Tucker: former NBA basketball player-Richaun Holmes: current NBA basketball player (Sacramento Kings)-Haley Augello: 2016 U.S. Olympic Wrestler-Mike Zimmer: Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings-CM Punk: Mixed martial artist, retired WWE wrestler-Samantha Findlay: former professional softball player-Robert Carr: notable philanthropist, founder of the Give Something Back Foundation@LockportHS205, Facebook 7:00 vs. Wheaton Warrenville SouthTo find out more about Lockport High School, visit www.lths.org