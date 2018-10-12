Friday Flyover: Marist High School

CHICAGO (WLS) --This week, we feature Marist High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
PHOTOS: Marist High School
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
FUN FACTS
-The class of 2019 has two National Merit Semifinalists and six National Merit Commended students.
-In the last three school years, four students have earned a top score of 36 on the ACT.
-Our volleyball team is the defending state and national champion. They look to defend their title starting the week of October 22 in playoffs.
-Construction is underway on our 10-lab science wing with astronomy dome.
-Our personal finance students invest real money in the stock market, while students in our entrepreneurial class, IDEA, create a product or service from scratch and pitch it at a "shark tank" style event to win funding. Both classes learn in an executive style business classroom.
-Our MHS Broadcast Studio, in its third year, and our decorated school newspaper, The Sentinel, bring school news to life for our student body.
-Useful technology is important for expanding the traditional classroom. We are a 1:1 iPad school with opportunities for students to explore drafting, engineering, robotics, graphic design and more.
-Our award-winning World Language Department offers Spanish, Italian and French, along with exchange trips to Marist schools in Italy, Spain, France, and Argentina.
-Our 37 clubs run the gamut from fine arts to cultural groups to academic competition teams. Our Theater Guild will present "The Curious Savage" November 8-10.
-Annually, Marist students complete about 50,000 community service hours, including all of our sophomores working at Catholic Charities, packing food for those in need. There are mission trips to areas recovering from disaster, and countless opportunities to give back to the local community through tutoring, gift drives, and clean-ups. Retreats and prayer opportunities are important elements of student growth, too.
-Our Explore Program gives unique opportunities to students to have real world experiences through mentorships, job shadowing, internships, college visits, and a speaker series featuring industry leaders.
-Marist opened in 1963 with 321 freshman boys. We are celebrating our 55th anniversary this year. In 2002, the school transitioned to coed. This year our enrollment is approximately 1650. We welcomed a freshman class of 421 students.
Famous alums:
Gerald Beeson '90, COO-Citadel
Dr. Richard Byrne '83, MD, Chair, Department of Neurosurgery-Rush University
Victoria Carmen '06, News Anchor-Syracuse, NY
Robert Clifford '69, Founding Partner-Clifford Law Offices-Chicago
Chris Denham '98, Actor (Charlie Wilson's War, Argo, Shutter Island, etc.)
Dan Donegan '86, keyboardist/guitarist-Disturbed
Tom Gorzelanny '00, MLB player (Cubs, Brewers, Nationals, Pirates)
Tim McEnery '94, Founder & CEO-Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Pat McGann '94, nationally touring comedian
Patrick O'Malley '68, Retired Illinois State Senator (18th District)
Jesse Ruiz '83, former chairman, Illinois State Board of Education
Mike Smith '75, jazz saxophonist (toured with Frank Sinatra; recorded/performed with Tony Bennett, Harry Connick, Jr, etc.)
Nic Weishar '14, tight end, University of Notre Dame football (current)
Awards, accolades:
-AdvancED Education - College Board - Illinois State Board of Education
-Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling - National Catholic Education Association
-National Association of Secondary School Principals
- Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), 2015
-Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
2017-2018:
Girls' volleyball state champs
Cheerleading state runner-up
Morgan Johnson '18 National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament Champion
Math Team 4th in state--#1 Catholic School Team in Illinois
Class of 2018 garnered more than $43 million in college scholarships and members of the class are on more than 130 campuses, including Cornell, Yale, Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, University of Illinois, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern
School colors:
Red and White
Mascot:
Redhawks
School song:
Mighty and strong we are one
Loyal and true are we
With all our might
We'll rise up and fight
To gain a victory
Rah! Rah! Rah!
Go now and win this game
Bring honor and glory and fame
We are bold
We are brave
We are Marist
And we're proud of our glorious name
M-A-R-I-S-T Go RedHawks!
-Tonight's football game is at home in Red & White Stadium against Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.). Varsity kick-off is at 7 p.m. Marist is currently 6-1 and with wins this week and next, the team will capture its third consecutive conference title.
To find out more about Marist High School, visit www.marist.net.