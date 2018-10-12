SPORTS

Friday Flyover: Marist High School

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">3-13-2018- Washburn-Marist High School (George Burns)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This week, we feature Marist High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

PHOTOS: Marist High School

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
FUN FACTS
-The class of 2019 has two National Merit Semifinalists and six National Merit Commended students.

-In the last three school years, four students have earned a top score of 36 on the ACT.

-Our volleyball team is the defending state and national champion. They look to defend their title starting the week of October 22 in playoffs.

-Construction is underway on our 10-lab science wing with astronomy dome.

-Our personal finance students invest real money in the stock market, while students in our entrepreneurial class, IDEA, create a product or service from scratch and pitch it at a "shark tank" style event to win funding. Both classes learn in an executive style business classroom.

-Our MHS Broadcast Studio, in its third year, and our decorated school newspaper, The Sentinel, bring school news to life for our student body.

-Useful technology is important for expanding the traditional classroom. We are a 1:1 iPad school with opportunities for students to explore drafting, engineering, robotics, graphic design and more.

-Our award-winning World Language Department offers Spanish, Italian and French, along with exchange trips to Marist schools in Italy, Spain, France, and Argentina.

-Our 37 clubs run the gamut from fine arts to cultural groups to academic competition teams. Our Theater Guild will present "The Curious Savage" November 8-10.

-Annually, Marist students complete about 50,000 community service hours, including all of our sophomores working at Catholic Charities, packing food for those in need. There are mission trips to areas recovering from disaster, and countless opportunities to give back to the local community through tutoring, gift drives, and clean-ups. Retreats and prayer opportunities are important elements of student growth, too.

-Our Explore Program gives unique opportunities to students to have real world experiences through mentorships, job shadowing, internships, college visits, and a speaker series featuring industry leaders.

-Marist opened in 1963 with 321 freshman boys. We are celebrating our 55th anniversary this year. In 2002, the school transitioned to coed. This year our enrollment is approximately 1650. We welcomed a freshman class of 421 students.

Famous alums:
Gerald Beeson '90, COO-Citadel

Dr. Richard Byrne '83, MD, Chair, Department of Neurosurgery-Rush University

Victoria Carmen '06, News Anchor-Syracuse, NY

Robert Clifford '69, Founding Partner-Clifford Law Offices-Chicago

Chris Denham '98, Actor (Charlie Wilson's War, Argo, Shutter Island, etc.)

Dan Donegan '86, keyboardist/guitarist-Disturbed

Tom Gorzelanny '00, MLB player (Cubs, Brewers, Nationals, Pirates)

Tim McEnery '94, Founder & CEO-Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Pat McGann '94, nationally touring comedian

Patrick O'Malley '68, Retired Illinois State Senator (18th District)

Jesse Ruiz '83, former chairman, Illinois State Board of Education

Mike Smith '75, jazz saxophonist (toured with Frank Sinatra; recorded/performed with Tony Bennett, Harry Connick, Jr, etc.)

Nic Weishar '14, tight end, University of Notre Dame football (current)

Awards, accolades:

-AdvancED Education - College Board - Illinois State Board of Education

-Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling - National Catholic Education Association

-National Association of Secondary School Principals

- Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), 2015

-Blue Ribbon School of Excellence

2017-2018:
Girls' volleyball state champs

Cheerleading state runner-up

Morgan Johnson '18 National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament Champion

Math Team 4th in state--#1 Catholic School Team in Illinois

Class of 2018 garnered more than $43 million in college scholarships and members of the class are on more than 130 campuses, including Cornell, Yale, Notre Dame, University of Pittsburgh, University of Illinois, Johns Hopkins and Northwestern

School colors:
Red and White

Mascot:
Redhawks

School song:
Mighty and strong we are one
Loyal and true are we
With all our might
We'll rise up and fight
To gain a victory
Rah! Rah! Rah!
Go now and win this game
Bring honor and glory and fame
We are bold
We are brave
We are Marist
And we're proud of our glorious name
M-A-R-I-S-T Go RedHawks!

-Tonight's football game is at home in Red & White Stadium against Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.). Varsity kick-off is at 7 p.m. Marist is currently 6-1 and with wins this week and next, the team will capture its third consecutive conference title.

To find out more about Marist High School, visit www.marist.net.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolcommunitysportseducationhigh school footballhigh school sportsChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Zucker's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 comeback win vs. Blackhawks
Chili Davis fired as Cubs' hitting coach after 2nd-half plate woes
Notre Dame Prep senior runs for 244 yards, leads Dons to win
Hang Time: Sushi, sake and real talk with Draymond Green
More Sports
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, 2nd victim remembered, businesses suffer
Hurricane Michael 2018: 'Nothing left" after storm's rampage on Florida Panhandle; 6 killed
Chicago AccuWeather: Freeze Warning in effect Friday morning with periods of rain
Pritzker, Rauner square off in final debate before Illinois general election
Selena Gomez has full support of her friends and family as she seeks treatment
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
$20,000 reward offered in murder of former Simeon HS basketball star in LA
Police board clears officer who shot teen in back of head in 2012
Show More
Driver cited in crash outside Chicago Theater
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance to support girls' education
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
'First Man' pays tribute to Neil Armstong, 1st moon landing
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
More News