Friday Flyover: South Elgin High School

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature South Elgin High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!PHS Fast Facts:School Profile-Prospect High School has an enrollment of 2,150 students and 200 staff members-Serves the communities of; Mt. Prospect, Arlington Heights, Des Plaines-9th best open enrollment school in the state of Illinois according to US News and World Report-Ranked "Exemplary School" by the Illinois State Report Card.-Academic-Students took over 2000+ Advanced Placement Test during the 2018-2019 school year.-Boasts one of the only Religious Studies course in a high school in the U.S.Co-Curricular-HSA Boys Golf State Champions in 1977-IHSA Class 7A Football State Champions in 2001, 2002, and 2005-IHSA Class 2A Girls Golf State Champions in 2011 and 2013-IHSA Student Section State Champions in 2015-IHSA Speech State Champions in 2016-IHSA Journalism State Runner Up in 2009 and 2019-The Prospect Marching Knights performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade (1986 & 2006) and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (1984, 2002, & 2016).-Prospect's student section is called "The U." The name is short for "The Underground" after students and staff created an "underground" pep rally before a conference championship basketball game in 2008.-Prospect has a co-ed Ultimate Frisbee Club with 300+ students who compete throughout the fallCommunity-On the first Saturday in October each year, 400-500 Prospect High School students and staff participate in a community service blitz called Prospect Gives Back. Student groups/teams volunteer with local organizations and complete more than 1500 hours of community service in one day.PHS Famous Alumni:-Dave Kingman (class of 1967) was a Major League Baseball player (1971-86). He was a three-time All-Star, and hit 442 career home runs.-Randy Clark (class of 1975) was an NFL offensive lineman (1980-87), who played most of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.-Mike Quade (class of 1975) is a former manager for the Chicago Cubs.-Rich Schutz (class of 1984) is a weightlifting champion who was a member of the 1988 and 1992 US Olympic weightlifting teams.-Todd Heisler (class of 1990) is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist.-Ian Brennan (class of 1996) is one of the creators of the television series Glee.-Jennifer Morrison (class of 1997) is a film, TV actress and voice actress. She previously starred on ABC as Emma Swan in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time and on House as Dr. Allison Cameron-David Kendziera (class of 2011) was a 10x NCAA All-American track athlete at the University of Illinois and currently competes professionally in the International Association of Athletics Federation