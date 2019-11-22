Massive bobbleheads of 2 Chicago Bears legends on display to celebrate team's 100-year anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Giant bobbleheads of two Chicago Bears legends are joining the celebration of the team's 100th year.Seven-foot-tall bobbleheads of Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers are now on display at the Thompson Center in the Loop.Fans can find them outside the PNC bank in the center's lobby, but only until Friday at 3 p.m.Those attending Sunday's game at Soldier Field will have a chance to get smaller versions. Bobbleheads will be handed out to the first 20,000 attendees.