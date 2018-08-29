In an opening season football game last weekend, the kicker for Wheaton Warrenville South High School scored eight field goals and broke the Illinois High School Association record.The kicker, Jack Olsen, helped the Tigers handily beat Metea Valley High School, 26-0.Even more amazing is that Olsen had never kicked more than one field goal in any game in his previous three seasons."Once you make one field goal, it keeps rolling with you," Olsen said. "If you make one you just have the confidence over the night to just keep making them. The coach kept giving me the opportunity to kick another field goal so I just kept taking it."Fellow students and fans were thrilled."My phone, a lot of texts on my phone, a lot of tweets. I came back Monday, the whole student section, they're all happy about it and talking about it," Olsen said.Olsen said he would have been happy with kicking the game-winning field goal, but breaking a state record was pretty great, too.