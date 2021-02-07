high school

High school seniors use final opportunity to obtain sports scholarships

By Jesse Kirsch

THe IHSA announced it's calling off all spring tournaments, the decision effects 14 sports.

McCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- High school seniors hoped to make the most of their final opportunity Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled sports last spring and fall.

Soccer players looked to prove they have what it takes to earn an athletic scholarship in McCook.

"With everything closing, clubs not being able to play and high schools not even having a season, this is pretty much probably one of the biggest events, biggest events that I've ever had to attend," said Brandon Bolivar, high school senior.

Bolivar said even though he has already received offers from some schools, he wants to connect with more programs.

"The coaches really can't get the best impression of you from emails. They got to talk to you I person. In phone calls, it works, but they need to see you face to face," Bolivar said.

RELATED: IHSA sets schedule for remainder of 2021 school year as COVID metrics improve

Lewis University head men's soccer coach Even Fiffles was at the event to see athletes in person.

"You still have to go ahead and see them live and actually interactions see them play," Fiffles said.

"There's definitely more motivation but also more anxiousness," said Elise Krone, sophomore goalie.

Krone acknowledged seniors are stressed including those already committed to schools.

"They don't really know if they would like the school for the school, and they just have to kind of trust that the soccer program will take care of it," Krone said.
