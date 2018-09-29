Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation

The Jackson Park Golf Association's Inaugural Golf Invitational will kick off Saturday morning in Jackson Park.The event involves more than 100 golfers from prominent leagues and clubs from across the Chicago area.The invitational is intended as a show of support of the highly-anticipated restoration of the historic Jackson Park golf course.The proposed plan upgrades the 100-year-old course and connects it to the nine-hole South Shore Golf Course. Those involved in the restoration hope to create a world-class, championship golf course.Tiger Woods helped to redesign the course after a personal request from former President Barack Obama.The Invitational is set to tee-off at 9 a.m.