SPORTS

Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation

EMBED </>More Videos

The Inaugural Golf Invitational will kick off Saturday morning in Jackson Park.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Jackson Park Golf Association's Inaugural Golf Invitational will kick off Saturday morning in Jackson Park.

The event involves more than 100 golfers from prominent leagues and clubs from across the Chicago area.

The invitational is intended as a show of support of the highly-anticipated restoration of the historic Jackson Park golf course.

The proposed plan upgrades the 100-year-old course and connects it to the nine-hole South Shore Golf Course. Those involved in the restoration hope to create a world-class, championship golf course.

Tiger Woods helped to redesign the course after a personal request from former President Barack Obama.

The Invitational is set to tee-off at 9 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgolftiger woodsbarack obamaChicagoJackson Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hendricks, Bryant lead way as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-4
Gibson makes final start of season as Twins host White Sox
Melisa Reidy-Russell, ex-wife of Addison Russell, says she wanted to wait until after divorce to speak out
Berrios turns in strong last start for Twins in sweep of Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares of naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train
Show More
Chew On This: Leghorn Chicken
Perfect Pet
Space heater sparks Near North Side apartment fire
Pilsen's DeColores celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
More News