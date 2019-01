Congratulations are pouring in for former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.Bryant, who is originally from Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their fourth child.Bryant said he and Vanessa are beyond excited to welcome their fourth daughter, or as he wrote in the post "another #mambacita."She will join 15-year-old Natalia, 12-year-old Gianna and 2-year-old Bianka.Bryant, 40, retired from the NBA in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five NBA championships with the team.