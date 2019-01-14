The Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team is apologizing for racist comments hurled at an opposing player during a home game Saturday night.Wings announcer Shawny Hill said, "let's snip the ponytail," in reference to Georgia Swarm player Lyle Thompson, who is Native American.In addition, Thompson said the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center started saying they would "scalp" him.After the game, Thompson tweeted, "I know Philly takes pride in their ruthless fans but I didn't know it was like that lol.... now I know.. just haven't heard stuff like this since HS."The team says it is taking disciplinary and educational measures.Hill issued his own apology:"I am deeply sorry for my insensitive statements during last night's game. My words were poorly chosen and were not intended as racially motivated. I understand the profound hurt my words have caused. I offer my sincere apology. My words do not reflect my personal beliefs, but represent a lack of knowledge on heritage and history. I am in the process of reaching out to speak directly to the Thompson brothers in hopes of providing a direct apology."