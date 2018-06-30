SPORTS

LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens

EMBED </>More Videos

LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
LeBron James was spotted by AIR7 HD landing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday after a long flight from the Caribbean. He could be in Southern California longer than usual.

The basketball player arrived just hours before NBA free agency opened with the three-time champion as its most coveted prize.

It's important to note, however, that LeBron is known to spend his summers in Los Angeles at one of his two homes.

RELATED: Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
EMBED More News Videos

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent.



On Friday, he opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to officially become a free agent.

The Cavs can offer a five-year, $205 million max deal, while the Los Angeles Lakers have four years and $152 million on the table.

No one will know anything until 9 p.m. PST at the earliest, when the NBA free agency window officially opens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesCleveland CavaliersNBAbasketballLos Angeles LakersCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency
LeBron James becomes free agent
SPORTS
Nats trade Daniel Murphy to Cubs, Matt Adams to Cardinals
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
White Sox manager Rick Renteria to undergo more tests in Chicago
OPRF football coach back on the field 6 weeks after massive heart attack
White Sox rookie Kopech to make debut vs. Twins
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News