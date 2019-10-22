Olympics

Organizers unveil logo for Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

PARIS, France (WLS) -- The logo for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was unveiled at a ceremony Tuesday night.

The logo is a combination of three symbols: a gold medal, a flame and Marianne, a symbol of France's revolution.



"Firstly, this logo for the first time in history, we wanted it to be the same for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. That was a really important. It's historic, it's to say that we have the same ambition for these two events, to put these Olympic and Paralympic athletes on the same level and to celebrate the games in the same way, whether it be in terms of celebration or heritage," Paris 2024 Olympics bid leader and Three-Times Olympic Canoeing Champion, Tony Estanguet said. "It's the first time in history."

Paris has previously hosted two Summer Olympic tournaments with the 2024 games taking place 100 years after the last games in 1924.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
