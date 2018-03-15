SPORTS

Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater

The Loyola Ramblers beat the Miami Florida Hurricanes to advance in the NCAA tournament. (WLS)

DALLAS (WLS) --
The Loyola men's basketball team triumphed over the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA tournament. It was the team's first appearance in the tournament since 1985.

The 28-5 Ramblers earned an 11th seed in the men's tournament and faced the sixth-ranked Hurricanes, who finished the season 22-9. Miami was a bigger and more athletic team, so the Ramblers knew they had their work cut out for them. But the young team put nerves aside and put away the Miami Hurricanes at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

After a nail-biting game with Loyola down much of the second half, senior Donte Ingram hit a three-pointer with less than a second left to put the Ramblers ahead for good.

Eyewitness News reporter John Garcia watched the end of the game from Loyola's campus and said the cheers were deafening.

"I'm still shaking from it. So awesome. I'm pretty biased though," Nick Hoffman, a student, said.

A lot of the players have never really been through this process before, but the team remained confident because they trust each other. At any given game throughout the season, any one of the players has been the star. The players have said they are perfectly happy sharing the spotlight with each other and take a lot of pride representing Loyola University Chicago and the city.


Loyola fans celebrate first NCAA win since 1985

EMBED More News Videos

Fans at Loyola University celebrated the Rambler's win in their first NCAA tournament game Thursday.


Ramblers fans had plenty to celebrate after the team defeated the Hurricanes with a three point shot.

"I thought I wet my pants but I didn't," said fan Shirley Byers of the game-winning moment.

"I thought maybe when I am 50 years old, Loyola would get far in the tournament," said alum Michael Lauer. "I am 30. I graduated 10 years ago. This is a dream come true."

Some fans found their way to Loyola's bookstore to stock up on Ramblers gear.

"I pretty much got in my car and drove up here to get some Loyola gear," said alum Amanda Naylor.

"I couldn't find my Loyola sweatshirt this morning to wear to the bar, and I needed more stuff," said fan Cathy Chouinard.

Ticket prices for Loyola's Saturday matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers went up after the game. As of Thursday evening, tickets were at approximately $80 on Vivid Seats.

"One thing to keep in mind is the other game within that session that your tickets cover," said travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore. "One of the teams will be a Texas team, so ticket prices that session on Friday will likely continue to go up."

The Rambler's longtime team chaplain said she sees another victory on the horizon.

"They are on a roll now," said Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.
