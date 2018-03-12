SPORTS

Loyola Ramblers to face Miami Hurricanes in first NCAA Tournament game since '85

EMBED </>More Videos

The Loyola Ramblers were officially invited to their first NCAA Tournament since 1985. (WLS)

By and Dionne Miller
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Celebrations were underway at Loyola University after the Ramblers were officially invited to the "Big Dance" during a Selection Sunday party at Gentile Arena.

Students returned from spring break early to learn who the team would face in their first NCAA Tournament game since 1985.

The result - 11th-seed Ramblers will go up against sixth-seed Miami Hurricanes in Dallas.

Despite being the underdog, Loyola fans were confident in their team.

"It's amazing," said Loyola student Areeba Javed. "It is such high energy. Everyone is so excited. My friends and I have been here all season supporting the team."

Alumni Tim Nazanin and Martyn Hilliard followed the team all season and even started a podcast dedicated to the Ramblers.

"When I came from England, I didn't know about basketball," Hilliard said. "When I moved here and I came to this school, it seemed like they didn't have a hope and prayer. Now look at us!"

Freshman shooting guard and Whitney Young graduate Lucas Williamson wasn't even alive the last time the Ramblers went to the tournament.

"It's kind of surreal, feeling kind of surreal this whole week and seeing Loyola on the board," Williamson said. "It's solidified now that we are going to the Big Dance. It's a dream come true, but we got a lot of business to take care of."

The Ramblers are the only team from Illinois to make the tournament this year.

The Ramblers will face the Miami Hurricanes at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in Dallas for the South Regional Game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAAbasketballChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News