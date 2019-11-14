7 on your sideline

Marist Mania: Red Hawks prepare for rematch against 8A powerhouse Loyola in IHSA division playoffs

By Larry Snyder
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are 8 teams left in each of the eight IHSA Divisions as the playoffs continue this weekend, and the Marist Red Hawks are one of them.

This week Marist has a rematch with 8A powerhouse Loyola in Wilmette on Saturday. Marist beat Loyola just a couple of weeks ago but obviously there's more at stake for the 7-4 underdogs.

"We took a lot from those losses," said Marist Head Coach Ron Dawczk. "We know what it takes to beat teams at the highest caliber. We're able to learn from that and put things into practice now that we're seeing the fruits of that hard schedule and our guys learned from that and are playing at a high level now."

"I mean it's crazy that we are one of eight teams left in 8A state playoffs," said Marist quarterback Hayden Mikesell. "We can do it and we're just going to head up there, and come away with a win. And not looking forward to anything else. Just focusing on this week."

"We're so hungry and we're ready to go," Marist linebakcer Colin Bohanek added, "and when we saw we were playing Loyola we just said, 'all right, let's go.' We realize we have a big challenge to face, and we just have to work really hard this week and stick to our game plan."

"It's a really special feeling. One of eight 8A teams in one of the best conferences in the state. It's definitely shown our hard work in the summer and really makes it more grateful to be in this position," Marist cornerback Kivonte Houston said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports7 on your sideline
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
Notre Dame gets ready to face Lincoln Way East in IHSA playoff football
Homewood-Flossmoor football team playoff bound again
Harper High School celebrates 108th and final football season
New sports complex opens for Chicago Lions Rugby Club
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Chicago casino bill fails in Springfield
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say
Recreational marijuana dispensary 'same-site' licenses issued; 3 in Chicago
Police seek suspect in fatal drive-by shooting in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, still cold Thursday night
Show More
Lightfoot proposes reducing penalties for marijuana use in Chicago
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Racist video sparks fight at Tinley Park high school
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Cigarette smoking falls to record low in the United States: Report
More TOP STORIES News