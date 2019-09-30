Mitch Trubisky injury: Bears quarterback has dislocated shoulder, slight labrum tear, ESPN reports

An MRI revealed Trubisky dislocated his shoulder and also had a slight labrum tear. Trubisky suffered the injury on the team's opening drive.
Initial MRI on Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky revealed he has a dislocated left shoulder, with a slight labrum tear, but does not need surgery and should he back “sooner rather than later”, per source. He will travel with team to London and is unlikely to play vs. Raiders.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019
Trubisky was replaced by backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who immediately led the Bears on a touchdown drive. The Bears would then go on to win the game over the Vikings 16-6.
Waddle's World: Backup quarterback Chase Daniel brings Chicago Bears to 16-6 victory over Minnesota Vikings
Schefter reports Trubisky will not need surgery and should be back "sooner rather than later." Trubisky will travel with the team to London but is unlikely to play for the Bears in their game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday. The London game is followed by a bye week.