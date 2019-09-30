Sports

Mitch Trubisky injury: Bears quarterback has dislocated shoulder, slight labrum tear, ESPN reports

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is seen on the sidelines with his arm in a sling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

An MRI revealed Trubisky dislocated his shoulder and also had a slight labrum tear. Trubisky suffered the injury on the team's opening drive.



Trubisky was replaced by backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who immediately led the Bears on a touchdown drive. The Bears would then go on to win the game over the Vikings 16-6.
Waddle's World: Backup quarterback Chase Daniel brings Chicago Bears to 16-6 victory over Minnesota Vikings

It's never a good sign when the starting quarterback is in a sling on the sideline, but that's why the Chicago Bears have Chase Daniel.



Schefter reports Trubisky will not need surgery and should be back "sooner rather than later." Trubisky will travel with the team to London but is unlikely to play for the Bears in their game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday. The London game is followed by a bye week.
