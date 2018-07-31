SPORTS
espn

Nationals trade reliever Brandon Kintzler to Cubs

The Washington Nationals have traded right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubsin exchange for right-handed pitcher Jhon Romero.

An All-Star last season, Kintzler has a 3.59 ERA with two saves and leads the Nationals with 15 holds.

Kinzler, 33, is primarily a ground-ball pitcher who doesn't give up many walks, which should be a good fit in Wrigley.

He signed a two-year contract with the Nationals in December for $5.5 million this season, of which $1.7 million is still owed.

Romero, 23, is 1-2 with nine saves and a 3.27 ERA in 32 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

In another move, the Nationals activated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the family medical leave list.
Related Topics:
sportsespnrelievermlbtradeanthony rendonbrandon kintzlerwashington nationalschicago cubs
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling out with wrist injury
Kyle McAleer believes metal pin that struck him may have caused fatal injury if not for plastic bucket
Lamar Jackson wants to 'show off' QB growth in Ravens debut
Gabby Williams: Rookie season 'a million times better' than freshman year at UConn
More Sports
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Midway's new food court opens after 14-month wait
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Chicagoans top the list for summer partying
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Texas parking garage collapses, damages more than 20 vehicles
Show More
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Judge denies request for new judge for Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald murder trial
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
More News