Nazareth Academy to face off against Mount Carmel for 7-A title Saturday

The Nazareth Academy Roadrunners will face Mount Carmel High School for the 7-A title at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb Saturday at 4 p.m.Both teams are 13-0, but Nazareth has Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and he's real good. McCarthy and head coach Tim Racki are the subjects of this week's Seven on Your Sideline.Racki said McCarthy has been "humble since he walked in the door with all the attention that he's gotten. He deflects it all to his teammates and his offensive line. He's just a great kid off the field."McCarthy said, "The bonds you build from June until now are just bonds that will last a lifetime. So you just cherish that every single day and you want one more week come playoff time. And so that's been our motivation lately and the motivation is to send them out of high school with a good one."Racki said he met Mount Carmel Coach Jordan Lynch when he was at Northern Illinois University."He recruited here at Nazareth and we struck up a relationship, got along right away," Racki said. "I was a big fan of his when he played at Northern Illinois. I just saw him at the All-Conference meeting at the end of the season. We were hoping we'd see each other this weekend and we are."