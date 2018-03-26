SPORTS

Zeke Upshaw, NBA G League player from Chicago, dies after collapsing on court

Hofstra's Zeke Upshaw attempts a shot over the defense of Louisville's Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Nov. 12, 2013, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --
Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate who collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend, died Monday.

Upshaw, 26, died at a hospital, the Grand Rapids Drive said. No cause was disclosed. He collapsed Saturday night near the end of a game against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw's mother, Jewel Upshaw, released a statement thanking the team and fans. Team owner Steve Jbara says the Grand Rapids area was fortunate to enjoy Upshaw's commitment to the community, especially children.

Malcolm Turner, the G League's president, said the league is devastated by Upshaw's death and extended the league's condolences to Upshaw's family and friends.

"Zeke was an outstanding young man whose powerful belief in himself and uncommon perseverance led to a successful professional basketball career. A beloved member of the Grand Rapids Drive, Zeke's continuous improvement and tireless work ethic were hallmarks of his career," he said in a news release.

Upshaw had scored 11 points to help the Drive earn a playoff spot with the 101-99 victory Saturday.

He was in his second season with the Drive. The 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Chicago played three seasons at Illinois State University and finished his college career at Hofstra.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbasketballu.s. & worldChicagoMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Homer-happy White Sox visit Tigers
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
First African American pro triathlete inspires Chicagoland kids
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News