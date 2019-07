NBA stars get their kicks on in New York City charity soccer match

NEW YORK -- NBA players were able to showcase their skills off the court and on the fields of a charity pickup soccer game in Manhattan's Lower East Side earlier this June. The Steve Nash Foundation - a U.S. and Canadian charity that raises awareness and assists underserved children in their health, personal development, education and enjoyment of life -- hosted its annual 7-on-7 "Showdown" at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.Nash, a former two-time NBA MVP and soccer enthusiast, unfortunately was unable to attend the event due to family reasons.However, his invitees put a show on, including NBA players(New York Knicks), former Knick(Houston Rockets),(Philadelphia 76ers),(Philadelphia 76ers),(Philadelphia 76ers),(Minnesota Timberwolves),(Cleveland Cavaliers), world soccer legends, celebrities and more.The event also featured a series of fan-centric activities, with prize and game tents, a youth soccer clinic and meet-and-greet after the match.