SPORTS

NCAA Elite 8: Chicago, Overland Park mayors wager on Loyola-Kansas State

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) celebrates his three-point shot late in the game against Nevada during regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Amis)

CHICAGO --
The mayors of Chicago and Overland Park, Kansas, have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the NCAA Elite Eight basketball tournament game between Loyola-Chicago and Kansas State.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he'll send Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach Chicago-style pizza from Loyola student favorite J.B. Alberto's Pizza. Gerlach says he'll send Emanuel ribs from Kansas City-style barbecue restaurant Q39. The losing mayor also will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor's choice.

Emanuel has chosen Chicago's Becoming A Man youth mentoring program. Gerlach has picked Overland Park's Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

9th seed Kansas State takes on 11th seed Loyola-Chicago at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday in Atlanta.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAALoyola Ramblersmarch madnesscollege basketballu.s. & worldChicagoRogers ParkKansasGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
Loyola Ramblers beat Miami Hurricanes with game-winning buzzer beater
SPORTS
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Homer-happy White Sox visit Tigers
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
First African American pro triathlete inspires Chicagoland kids
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News