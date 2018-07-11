SPORTS

One woman plays alongside men in new Chicago Pro Hockey League

Kendell Coyne made history on the ice Wednesday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kendall Coyne made history on the ice Wednesday night.

Coyne is the only woman to play in the new Chicago Pro Hockey League at MB Arena. Their first game was Wednesday night.

The 125 pound, 5 ft. 2 in. forward, who grew up in Orland Park, wears number 26 on the ice.

Coyne was part of the U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey team, and won a gold medal in February when the team beat Canada.

The Chicago Pro Hockey League features 80 professional players, and 80 amatuers.

They will play eight games throughout the summer.

This past Saturday Coyne married Michael Schofield, who also went to Sandburg High School, and now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.
